Two-sport star Bryce Boettcher makes decision about his immediate future in football, baseball
When he was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of last year's MLB draft, two-sport star Bryce Boettcher had a choice. He originally planned to join the Astros for spring training at the end of the college football season, for which he had been granted an extra season of NCAA eligibility to play for the University of Oregon.
This week, Boettcher and the Astros announced a change of plans.
Boettcher posted a hype video to his Twitter/X account captioned simply, "unfinished business." In the video, he suggested he was returning to the University of Oregon for another season of college football.
Wednesday, the Astros announced the 22-year-old "informed the team that he intends to play football next season at Oregon, and that he will not be reporting to Spring Training in 2025."
According to multiple reports, including one from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Boettcher was given the option of reporting to the Astros in 2025 and then returning to Oregon in time for the start of the 2025 college football season, but decided to focus on preparing for the upcoming football season.
"Boettcher also relayed that he intends to re-evaluate his options following the football season," McTaggart wrote. "Those options include reporting to Spring Training in 2026."
It could be the case, then, that Boettcher feels he has unfinished business on the baseball side as well. Check back in a year.
Either way, it's unusual for a Major League Baseball team to lose one of its potential minor league prospects to college football, particularly when his baseball eligibility has expired.
The Astros' loss is the Ducks' gain. A former walk-on, Boettcher led Oregon with 94 total tackles in 2024, including eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.
