NBA fans react to hypothetical trade for Kevin Durant's reunion with the Warriors
After losing the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors shocked the league by signing Kevin Durant. The move completely destroyed the power dynamic in the NBA as the Dubs already had three NBA All-Star caliber players in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
For the next three years, the Warriors dominated the Western Conference and made three straight trips to the NBA Finals.
The Dubs walked away with two titles in three years before it was time for the Slim Reaper to begin the next chapter of his career. However, since then, Durant has hardly seen the same level of success.
He has played on two superteams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking of the latter, the Suns were expected to be the next big thing in the league this season.
Unfortunately, they have hardly made a dent in the West standings. Keeping that in mind, a hypothetical trade sending Durant back to the Warriors is currently going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The proposed trade would send KD to the Warriors in exchange for Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney. Here's how the NBA community reacted to it.
One fan wrote: "They should do it. Bring KD back."
A fan suggested a slight modification to the proposed trade: "Keep Hield & Kuminga, trade Wiggins and Draymond."
Another added: "Giving up every asset for 50 games of KD?? Absolutely not."
It's safe to say that the trade received mixed feedback from fans. Some think it's a brilliant idea while others do not want an ageing superstar in exchange for a young core.
Either way, both the Suns and the Warriors are in desperate need of a fresh look as they are currently the 12th and ninth seeds in the West, respectively.
