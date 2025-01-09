Steph Curry's patience has run out on Warriors' two-timelines plan
By Joe Lago
Time's up on the Golden State Warriors' "two timelines" approach to maintain present-day relevance and preserve the future. Being light years ahead, as owner Joe Lacob famously boasted mid-dynasty, was a clever slogan, but that status was lost long ago when the team whiffed on No. 2 pick James Wiseman and jettisoned Jordan Poole.
It's time for the Warriors braintrust to pick a path once and for all because their franchise legend appears to have grown tired of the unproductive wishy-washiness.
RELATED: Warriors reach an emotional tipping point with their young stars
Stephen Curry looked and sounded demoralized and defeated more than ever Tuesday after the Warriors' second-straight listless loss in an inexcusable 114-98 blowout by the Miami Heat, who were somehow the more energetic squad despite losing in double overtime the night before in Sacramento.
Curry agreed with the assessment that Golden State's season, which looked promising after a 12-3 start, has reached a low point at 18-18 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. He acknowledged "it's glaring how bad we can be at times." When asked how the Warriors' inept offense can improve, he replied, "I honestly have no idea."
Trading for Dennis Schroeder (26.4% 3-point shooting, 35.5% 2-point shooting) has not been the answer. If the focus is still maximizing Curry's greatness, then more deals must be made before the Feb. 6 deadline in order to rebuild the roster into a true West contender.
What has resonated louder than Curry's postgame confessionals has been his on-court body language. During Golden State's ongoing 6-15 downward spiral, Curry has exhibited little joy in moments he normally would celebrate. He seems to know a clutch 3-pointer will ultimately go for naught.
When all hope of a comeback was lost yet again Tuesday, Curry wandered the court during a timeout to allow his frustration and resignation to be visible for everyone to see.
Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. must've gotten the message. The two were in deep conversation after the game, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson and SF Standard's Tim Kawakami.
Steve Kerr also picked up on Curry's struggle "with the emotion of not being competitive right now." Said the Warriors head coach: "He’s continued to be brilliant night after night, but at his core, he’s a winner. He’s a champion. He wants to compete at the highest level."
Curry is not the selfish star to unsettle the only franchise he's ever known with a public outburst of his wants and needs to ensure his own basketball happiness. But what if Lacob and Dunleavy choose to push additional roster moves into the offseason and the team continues to be mediocre or worse? How will Curry react to his age-36 season falling into another Play-In Tournament survival test — or worse?
Curry has cemented his place in Bay Area sports lore and should retire as a Warrior. However, time has run out on the franchise's two timelines. A path must be selected once and for all before the once-in-a-lifetime transcendent superstar wants to win one last championship elsewhere.
It likely wouldn't come to an ugly breakup. But why would Lacob and Dunleavy leave it to chance? Because surrounding Curry with championship-caliber talent is clearly the Warriors' best chance to win a title, now and in the near future.
