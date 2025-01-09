Insane Tom Brady playoff stat shows just how great the G.O.A.T. really is
By Tyler Reed
The NFL postseason is set to begin on Saturday, with the first game being the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Houston Texans.
For now, 14 teams and their fanbases believe they have a chance to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. However, history tells us that only a select few are true contenders.
But there has been one man who defied the odds and won at every stop. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady owns the postseason, and he has the most ridiculous stat to back it up.
It still doesn't even make sense to me, but only four teams have more postseason victories than Tom Brady in the Super Bowl era.
Yes, four teams, compared to one man. Brady's 35 postseason victories trail on the San Francisco 49ers (38), Pittsburgh Steelers (36), Dallas Cowboys (36), and the New England Patriots (36.)
To be fair, Brady can be the one to thank for the majority of those Patriots' postseason victories. Also, kudos to the Cowboys for still being a top dog even though they have one postseason win in the Willennium.
It's easy to forget greatness when that greatness is no longer being seen on a weekly basis. However, Brady's legacy cannot be forgotten.
