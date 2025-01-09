Jayson Tatum claps back at ex-NBA star for ridiculous 'soft' take
The Boston Celtics are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They have held that spot for the past few years and it's due to the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Speaking of the duo, they led the organization to a sensational run in the 2024 playoffs and finished it by lifting the Larry O'Brien for the 18th time in franchise history.
While Tatum is viewed as the outright superstar for the organization, it was Brown who lifted the NBA Finals MVP award last season.
As a result, many have started to label JT as one of the softest superstars in the league. Ex-Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings became the recent addition to the list.
Evidently, Tatum took offense to it and clapped back at Jennings while dropping an Instagram post via his official account. After seeing the post, Jennings clarified his statement below the IG post.
"I'll be in Boston in May and June. I need all 3 trophies after 82 games. You know what I'm talking about, Gilbert Arenas will be there. This is the energy I want! Carti dropping soon."
After Jennings' call out, the Celtics played against the Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated matchup.
As expected, the C's came out with a phenomenal win led by none other than Tatum. JT contributed 29 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. He also added 1 steal and 2 blocks to his name.
It was evident that Tatum was playing with a chip on his shoulder as the Celtics have now improved to a 27-10 record and still hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
