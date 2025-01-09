NBA champ names $121 million reason for Jimmy Butler to join West team
The Phoenix Suns have been incredibly active in the trade market over the past few years. First, they acquired 2x NBA champ Kevin Durant from a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Suns followed it with another huge move and acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. One would wonder if the Suns are a top team in the Western Conference, right? Unfortunately, no.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler's 'desired' destination revealed
So far, the Suns' experiment with the Big 3 has failed miserably. Now, as a result, they are reportedly looking to trade away Beal, who has a no-trade clause in his contract and has no intentions of waiving it.
Despite the odds stacked against them, 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins says his sources are telling him that the Suns are in the race to acquire unsettled Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler in another blockbuster trade.
"From my sources... the Suns have a 2-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy... Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler... they'll both gonna sign contract extensions," Perkins revealed.
Considering Perkins isn't a very notable NBA insider, we'd advise fans to take his sources with a pinch of salt. However, if Big Perk is correct, then Kevin Durant is reportedly pushing the Suns to trade for Butler.
If the Suns are able to complete this move, not only will he sign a contract extension, but Perkins believes Jimmy will do the same.
RELATED: 'Hey Bradley...': NBA analyst wants the Suns to trade for Jimmy Butler
Considering one of the biggest reasons why Jimmy wants out of Miami is the organization's reluctance to hand him a huge extension, the Suns seem like a desirable destination for the 35-year-old.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Stephen Curry looks defeated
CFB: Previewing the CFP Semis
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
GOLF/SPORTS MEDIA: TGL gets off to a great start