Deion Sanders is willing to make the jump to the NFL under certain circumstances
By Max Weisman
Deion Sanders is building something at Colorado. The Buffaloes went 1-11 the year before Sanders arrived and just two short years later Sanders had Colorado back in a bowl game, finishing the season with nine wins. It was Colorado's first appearance in a bowl game in a full, non-COVID season since 2016. He loves Colorado but says there is a scenario under which he'd make the jump to the pros.
"The only way I would consider is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons," Sanders said on Good Morning America. "I love Colorado, I love my Buffaloes, I love everything that we're building, I love everything that we're doing and I love Boulder, Colorado."
RELATED: Two-sport star Bryce Boettcher makes decision about his immediate future in football, baseball
Both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, one last opportunity to show NFL scouts how they perform in a game situation. Shedeur is expected to be drafted within the top five, listed by ESPN's Mel Kiper as the top quarterback in the draft.
This season he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, breaking Colorado's single-season passing mark set by Koy Detmer in 1996 as well as Sifu Liufau's single-season touchdown record set in 2014. Shilo, on the other hand, is expected to go undrafted. This past season he recorded 45 tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended as a safety.
Could an NFL team draft Shedeur top five and then take Shilo with their last pick as a way to entice Deion to coach their team? It's certainly possible, but with the strength of this year's coaching carousel it would be surprising to see a team try and court Deion like that. He's a great coach, but candidates such as Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Aaron Glenn and more.
In all likelihood, Sanders will be supporting his kids from Boulder as he looks to improve Colorado's record again in his third season as head coach. The Buffaloes fell just short of a Big 12 Championship game appearance this season due to tiebreakers, and Sanders is looking to lead Colorado to its first conference title since 2001 and its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Expect Sanders to make the jump to the NFL eventually, but for now, Colorado is his home.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Stephen Curry looks defeated
CFB: Previewing the CFP Semis
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
GOLF/SPORTS MEDIA: TGL gets off to a great start