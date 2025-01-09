NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Steelers vs. Ravens Wild Card matchup
One of the most fascinating types of playoff matchups is when you get a pair of divisional rivals who have seen quite a lot of each other over the course of the season. It also helps when neither side particularly likes the other.
Case in point: the Ravens and Steelers. A pair of teams who see an awful lot of each other, year in and year out. And a pair of teams who have very little love lost between them.
Will Baltimore's dynamic offense rule the day? Or can Mike Tomlin's vaunted defense hold the Ravens at bay? Let's break it down.
Tale of the Tape: These two teams split their regular season meetings. Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 18-16 in their first matchup of the year, but Baltimore returned the favor in a 34-17 drubbing in Week 17.
Ravens' Offense: The Ravens have one of the most terrifying offenses in all of football, thanks to two players: Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.
Henry, the punishing veteran running back, just completed his second-best statistical season of his career, racking up 1,921 rushing yards on 325 carries with 16 touchdowns. He's a brusing, powerful rusher who chews up yards as well as any back in the league despite being 30, the age at which the average running back turns into a useless puddle of goo and battered tendons.
And pairing Henry with Jackson is enough to keep even the most tenacious defensive coordinators up at night. Jackson is having what might be his best season ever, which is saying a LOT for a guy who already has two MVP awards. The 27-year-old quarterback posted career highs in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41), while throwing just four interceptions on the year. He's been unstoppable, all season long.
Sure, there are other players worth mentioning on this offense; Zay Flowers posted a 1,000 yard receiving season, while Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews were both steady, reliable contributors as always. But the heart and soul of this explosive offense runs through Jackson and Henry.
Ravens' Defense: Baltimore's defense has been a top-ten unit this season, ranking 10th in yards allowed and ninth in points allowed. They thrive at stopping the run, allowing a league-best 80 yards per game and conceding just 12 rushing touchdowns on the year.
Things are a little more chaotic against the pass; Baltimore ranks just 31st in passing yards allowed, and 19th in passing touchdowns allowed on the year. They don't force a ton of turnovers, either, picking off just 12 passes, which ranks 16th.
Instead, the Ravens rely heavily on their pass rush to slow opponents down through the air; they rank second in the NFL with 54 sacks, led by linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. That number is even more impressive when you consider that the Ravens blitz on just 20.3 percent of snaps, which ranks 26th in the league on the year.
In other words, they're a good defense, but not a truly elite unit on the year.
Path to Victory: Let Lamar and Derrick Henry cook. Shut down the Steelers' passing game and pressure Russell Wilson all night. Baltimore is the better team in this matchup, and as long as they're smart, they should come out of this on top.
Steelers' Offense: If you're looking for a high-flying offensive showdown, prepare to be disappointed. The Steelers have the league's most middle-of-the-pack offense, ranking 16th in scoring (22.3 points per game) and 23rd in total yards.
Things get even more grim when you look at the Russell Wilson-led passing game; Pittsburgh ranks 27th in yards and 24th in passing touchdowns on the year. They sit just outside the top 10 in rushing yards, thanks to Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, but even on the ground, they don't score a lot of points. This is a team built to grind out close games, in large part because the passing game is a mess.
George Pickens looks like a superstar when his head is on straight, but he remains the most chaotic player in the NFL right now. It's impossible to know whether he's going to go off for 100-plus yards and a touchdown or two, or throw a tantrum because he's not getting the ball enough. And outside of Pickens, there is NOTHING in this passing offense that looks anywhere approaching dynamic.
Steelers' Defense: As is to be expected with a Mike Tomlin team, the defense is the star of the show. They rank in the top 10 in points allowed, and 12th in total yards allowed. Linebacker T.J. Watt remains the star of the show, and his 11.5 sacks lead the team. They're at their best shutting down opponents' passing games; they rank ninth in passing yards allowed, and rank third in interceptions, with 17.
They're even better against the run; Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed, and they give up just 4.1 yards per attempt. The Steelers want to drag opponents down into the mud with them, and as we've seen multiple times this season, they're pretty darn good at doing just that.
Path to Victory: We've seen them achieve their goal once already this season against the Ravens. Slow them down, grind them out, make them struggle to accomplish anything. It's going to be a cold, messy night in Baltimore, which gives them an edge in this one. Use it to your advantage.
The Verdict: Anytime these two teams play, it's hard to predict what's going to happen. But this is the best, most balanced Ravens team we've had maybe ever. They have a plethora of weapons for Lamar to use, a solid defense, and a great run game that extends beyond their talismanic superstar QB. Look for them to take home a win, but don't be surprised if Tomlin has something special cooked up defensively to try and steal this one.
