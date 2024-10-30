Are the Patriots trying to make a playoff push?
By Max Weisman
There's nothing like beating a division rival to get a team going. The New England Patriots upset Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 25-22 Sunday and that one win might push them to make some moves ahead of the November 5 trade deadline.
Yes, the Patriots are 2-6 and tied for last place in the AFC East, but they somehow sit only 2.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AFC. According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, New England is beginning to monitor the trade market for certain positions that would give them a necessary boost, such as wide receiver, defensive tackle and tackle.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was reportedly on the trading block, but with the Rams winning two straight and Kupp being a big part of those wins, he's likely staying put. If the Patriots want to add a receiver, they'll have to go a different direction.
This report comes at an interesting time for New England. The Patriots traded linebacker Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday for a 2026 sixth round pick, so doing a 180 and reportedly monitoring players that could make the team better after trading a solid pass-rusher seems like weird timing.
New England has a few winnable games upcoming on their schedule. They play at the Chicago Bears, home against the Rams, at the Miami Dolphins and back at home against the Indianapolis Colts. If quarterback Drake Maye can play in each of those games -- he left Sunday's game with a concussion -- the Patriots have a good chance to win a couple of them.
