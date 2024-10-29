Stephen A. Smith issues major warning to Doc Rivers amidst Bucks' poor start
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the home to the dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. On top of that, they have an established head coach in Doc Rivers.
On paper, the Bucks should be one of the strongest teams in the NBA. However, the reality is entirely different. Following the 119-108 defeat, the Bucks are now 1-3 to start the season.
RELATED: Doc Rivers couldn't believe his team wasn't locked in on this Celtics player
Evidently, many have put the blame on coach Rivers. On that note, veteran NBA insider Stephen A. Smith recently gave an alarming warning to the 2008 champion.
"I don't know what the hell is going on right now, but they better get it together," Smith said. "If he doesn't get it done this year, this could be it for him for his career as a head coach in the NBA."
Although the 2024-25 NBA season has just started, the Bucks do not look like a top team in the Eastern Conference. In fact, the organization has struggled to win games consistently since Rivers took control of the coaching duties in the middle of the previous season.
Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Bucks indeed decide to part ways with the veteran head coach. However, as per Smith, it could also mean an end to Rivers' coaching career in the league.
Previously, Rivers failed to produce good results with the Philadelphia 76ers during his three-year stint. The same has continued with the Bucks as he has an underwhelming 18-22 record since becoming the head coach of the team.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary
MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?
SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?