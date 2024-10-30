Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts speaks out
By Max Weisman
The New York Yankees lived to fight another day Tuesday night, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. The biggest story of the game, though, came in the bottom of the first inning as Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts made a catch in foul territory.
Betts caught a foul pop by Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres and a fan sitting in the front row tried to grab Betts' glove and rip the ball out. The ball eventually did come out, but umpires ruled Torres out as Betts had made the catch and was then interfered with.
"A for effort!," Fox broadcaster Joe Davis exclaimed.
More like E for ejected. The fan, identified as season ticket holder Austin Capobianco, told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that if a ball is coming his way, he'll make a play on it.
"We always joke about the ball in our area," Capobianco said. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up. Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."
According to Rogers, Capobianco said he and his friend will be allowed back in Yankee Stadium for Game 5. However, the MLB intervened, and the two will be banned from Yankee Stadium Wednesday night, according to a league official. Their ticket prices will be refunded.
Following the game, Betts said the incident was irrelevant and that he's focused on the baseball part of the World Series. Los Angeles lost, and Betts is focused on winning Game 5 and his third championship.
Game 5 will be played Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. New York needs to win to keep its season alive and send the series back to Los Angeles. They have their $324 million ace, Gerrit Cole, on the mound while the Dodgers counter with Jack Flaherty, a starting pitching rematch of Game 1.
