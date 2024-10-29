What Stefon Diggs' season-ending injury means for the Texans
By Joe Lago
The Houston Texans might have to join the busy wide receiver trade market after losing veteran wideout Stefon Diggs to a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Diggs, the Texans' key offseason addition, suffered a torn ACL in last Sunday's 23-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. The soon-to-be 31-year-old will enter free agency with an offseason knee rehab and an uncertain future.
Diggs' 2024 season ends after just eight games with Houston. Acquired from the Buffalo Bills last April, the four-time Pro Bowler totaled a team-leading 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He had a team-best five catches for 81 yards last Sunday to help AFC South-leading Houston improve to 6-2.
"He's one guy who gave his all to everything that we ever asked him to do," head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Tuesday. "He's hurting, of course. And we're hurting for him as well."
The Texans were already without No. 1 receiver Nico Collins, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and likely won't return until Nov. 10 when Houston faces the Detroit Lions.
Without Collins and Diggs, quarterback C.J. Stroud will have to lean on wide receivers Tank Dell, Robert Woods and John Metchie and tight end Dalton Schultz. Until Collins returns, Stroud's primary target will be Dell, whose 24 catches, 229 receiving yards and two TDs all rank third on the team.
"Tank just has to be Tank," Ryans said. "Tank has been an explosive player in college ... and he's been explosive for us."
The Texans could also join what has been a surprisingly busy trading period for wide receivers before the Nov. 5 deadline. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly acquired Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers.
