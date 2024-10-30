Cooper Flagg's brother makes commitment announcement
By Max Weisman
Both of the Flaggs are now committed. Ace Flagg, twin brother of No. 1 recruit and Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, announced his committment Tuesday to the University of Maine. The 6-foot-7 unranked prospect will return home to play college basketball. Flagg and his brother grew up in Newport, Maine, and attended public school there before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida.
Flagg chose Maine over schools like West Virginia, Richmond, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Joseph's and George Washington. Flagg will make his debut with the Black Bears in the 2025-26 season.
"I'm coming home," Flagg said in his Instagram post.
Maine competes in the America East conference, joining the conference as a founding member in 1979. The Black Bears are one of 35 Men's Division I Basketball teams to never make the NCAA Tournament, and Flagg will try and change that. Maine's only path to the tournament is winning the America East Tournament, the conference has never secured an at-large bid.
Coincidentally, Ace's twin brother Cooper, who reclassed in high school to play for Duke this season, will make his Duke debut against Maine. The No. 4 Blue Devils play the Black Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 4 in their first game of the season.
