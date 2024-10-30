Detroit Lions receive good news after Jared Goff misses Wednesday's practice
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions are having a season that their fanbase never dreamed the team could ever have. Yes, the team is coming off of an NFC Championship appearance, but if you're a Lions fan, you expected that moment to be a one-and-done scenario. Bad things have to happen to this franchise, right?
Well, not exactly. The Lions are currently 6-1 with a major matchup against NFC North rival the Green Bay Packers this weekend. However, might the team be without the focal point of the franchise's resurrection?
Quarterback Jared Goff had a scary moment in the Lions' blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans. It seemed Goff's ankle rolled as he was being taken down. Goff missed practice on Wednesday. However, fans shouldn't fret. The quarterback spoke with the media after missing practice to let everyone know the injury was nothing.
RELATED: Jameis Winston earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors
Goff told the local media he expects to be back in action tomorrow. Maybe it was the injury, or maybe it was that the MVP candidate enjoyed himself a little too much at the team's Halloween party.
Whatever the case may be, Goff seems ready for the opportunity to put some distance between the rest of the NFC North this Sunday.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Smoltz guarantees rule change that will reinvigorate starting pitching
NFL: What Stefon Diggs’ injury means for the Texans
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS issues SOS to Doc Rivers and the Bucks
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?