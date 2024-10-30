Rob Gronkowski not surprisingly knows interfering Yankees fan Austin Capobianco
By Joe Lago
If there was an actual World Series bingo card that included Tuesday's crazy fan interference controversy with Mookie Betts, it definitely would've included Rob Gronkowski actually knowing the trouble-making New York Yankees diehard.
Not surprisingly, The Gronk — who was known for his rebellious ways as a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots — is a college friend of Austin Capobianco, the Yankees fan who grabbed Betts' glove while the Los Angeles Dodgers star tried to catch a foul ball near the stands during New York's 11-4 Game 4 victory.
Gronkowski revealed his friendship on Kay Adams' show, "Up and Adams," on Wednesday. Gronkowski and Capobianco met at the University of Arizona, where Gronkowski starred in football and would become an NFL second-round pick.
Capobianco played on the Wildcats ice hockey team, which, according to Gronk, was filled with "absolute maniacs."
"Him doing that represents him very well," Gronkowski said. "I mean, he is all-in for his teams. He is all-in for the Yankees. I remember him talking about the Yankees all the time, how he loves them so much. And that describes him perfectly, just doing whatever it takes to help his team out.
"He is a beauty. And I just want to say congratulations for shining when your moment came."
Adams called Capobianco's actions "unhinged" and asked Gronkowski if he condoned what his friend did to Betts.
"It is unacceptable definitely in the world of sports," Gronkowski clarified. "But when you're that big of a fan, that's what fans do whenever they have the opportunity to do that."
"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen," Adams said. "Of course, you know this guy."
