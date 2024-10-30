New York Yankees fans embarrass themselves in Game 4 of the World Series
By Tyler Reed
The New York Yankees are attempting to avoid a four-game sweep from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. It seems fans in New York got the memo and are willing to do whatever it takes to help the team avoid the sweep.
Two moronic Yankees fans decided to take matters into their own hands when Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts had to make a catch in foul territory. There are Steve Bartman incidents, and then there are dorks who deserve to be banned from ever going to a game again. These fans are the latter.
Attempting to rip the ball out of a player's hands may be the dumbest thing I've ever witnessed a fan do. What makes it even more embarrassing is that the guy tried with all his might to get that ball and, after a painfully long attempt, got the "job done."
It's sometimes enjoyable to poke fun at Yankees fans. They're the greatest franchise in MLB history. However, clowns like the ones tonight give Yankees fans around the world a bad name. Something tells me this pair of fake fans also like the Dallas Cowboys.
Just a guess.
