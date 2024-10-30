Kendrick Perkins believes championship team isn't ready to be a champion again
By Tyler Reed
These days, the sports world moves pretty fast. A championship run is often forgotten before the next season begins. For the Denver Nuggets, it has been almost two years since the team became NBA champions. Last season, the team failed to even reach the Western Conference Finals.
However, a new season has begun, and the Nuggets still have the core unit that helped lead the franchise to a championship. But Kendrick Perkins has already seen enough, believing this team is not even close to being a title contender.
Now, it may be a stretch to say a team isn't a championship contender just four games into the season. However, Perkins does make some good points when it comes to the production of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. this season.
The Nuggets do not look like the team that has been the biggest threat in the West the last couple of seasons. However, the season is far too early to let this conversation get out of hand. The Nuggets have the talent to fix this, and no one should be surprised if this team is a threat once again when we get to the postseason.
