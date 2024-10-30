Aaron Rodgers reassures worried Jets fans
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets fell to 2-6 Sunday, losing a head-scratcher 25-22 to the New England Patriots and now sit in last place in the AFC East, tied with New England. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't believe New York's season is over, however.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers said "there's still a lot of season left" and fans need to "root us on as hard as you can."
Jets fans haven't had much to cheer about recently, though. Since starting the season 2-1, including a 24-3 win over the Patriots, the Jets have dropped five straight, including close losses to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. New York could have won all three of those games if kicker Greg Zuerlein was more reliable.
In a one-point loss to the Broncos, Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of the game. Against the Bills he missed two second-half kicks, one from 32 yards that hit the upright and another from 43 yards. Against the Patriots he missed a 44-yard field goal that would have put the Jets up five early in the fourth quarter. It would be impossible to say the Jets definitely win those games if Zuerlein made those kicks, but the misses were a huge part in why the Jets lost.
Following the Jets' second loss of this five-game skid, head coach Robert Saleh was fired, replaced by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in the interim, but that doesn't seem to have been the fix. The Jets then traded for wide receiver Davante Adams, reuniting Rodgers with one of his all-time favorite targets, but in two games Adams has seven receptions for 84 yards and no touchdowns.
Something needs to change if New York wants to end the longest active playoff drought in North American sports this season. They have the chance for a statement win Thursday night against the Houston Texans, who will be without their top two wide receivers Stefon Diggs, out for the season with an ACL injury, and Nico Collins, still on the IR with a hamstring injury.
