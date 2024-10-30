Bryce Young to Start for Panthers Again in Week 9
Inconsistency continues to plague David Tepper's Carolina Panthers (1-7) as the team is set to make another personnel change.
Quarterback Bryce Young is returning to his role as Carolina's QB1, head coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday.
Young made his first start since Week 2 on Sunday as Andy Dalton missed the game due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Against the stingy Denver Broncos defense, Young completed 24 of his 37 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. As running back Chuba Hubbard struggled to get things going on the ground, Young's two touchdowns were Carolina's only 14 points of the game.
As Dalton continues to recover from his injuries, Young will hold down the fort as the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints for the two teams' second matchup of the season.
"We'll take all the information in from this week and then go forward and make the next best decision for the team," Canales said.
Young hasn't had the promising start to a career that is expected from a first overall pick. He completes 59.8% of his passes and has thrown just 13 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 21 games played.
Dalton was brought in as veteran guidance and relief for Young, leading Carolina to its only win this season. His 7-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio isn't anything to brag about through five starts, but he gives Young a chance to see how a seasoned veteran approaches the game — especially from a process standpoint as Dalton completes 66.3% of his passes.
Carolina is in a bad spot with an underperforming quarterback, the worst record in the NFL and no first-round pick this April. The best-case scenario for the Panthers right now is for Young to finish this season and show signs of potential if he's given a proper roster.
