Jameis Winston earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns have been the subject of many jokes regarding the ridiculous contract the franchise gave quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson's time under center has been one to forget in Cleveland, which is saying something because the franchise has a list of starting quarterbacks that could stretch to Cincinnati.
However, with Watson's season-ending injury, the team has turned to former number-one overall pick Jameis Winston. Winston delivered in every facet in the team's second win of the season over the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback's play also earned him AFC Player of the Week honors.
The 29-24 victory for the Browns would not have been possible without Winston. The Browns quarterback threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 41 passing. The performance was like fresh air for a fanbase that has been starving to see a competent offense.
Congratulations to the Browns front office for stumbling into starting the best quarterback on the roster for a second consecutive season. Maybe they should have kept the other guy. I wonder what he is doing.
