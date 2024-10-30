NBA ratings aren't looking so great after one week

Viewership in the NBA has been declining, per @awfulannouncing:



• ESPN’s Opening Doubleheader:

•Averaged 1.6 million viewers, down 42% from 2023’s debut with Victor Wembanyama.



• Bucks vs. 76ers: 1.71 million viewers (down from 2.55 million for Celtics vs. Knicks in 2023).… pic.twitter.com/qAIJCCaXrp