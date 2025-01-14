Sam Darnold, Deion Sanders and CFP national title game in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Five crazy nights of playoff football wrapped up last night with a bit of a snoozer as the Vikings were dismantled by the displaced Rams in Arizona...Sad to say, but there are only eight postseason games left..Let's go...Sam Darnold has made Minnesota's biggest offseason decision easy...Sam Darnold coming up short in loss to Rams has major implications for Vikings’ future at QB...The Rams are playing their best football at the best time of the year...Could the Cowboys pry Deion Sanders away from Colorado?...Could Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders coexist in Dallas?...CeeDee Lamb has notable reaction to Deion Sanders talk...College Football Playoff 2025: Previewing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in national title game...CFP National Championship preview: Notre Dame must exploit Ohio State’s ONE weakness...List of most valuable college athletic programs has some familiar names...Mike Tomlin trade rumors: Steelers coach bluntly addresses speculation of teams inquiring about availability...John Cena says he'll win his last WWE Royal Rumble and the oddsmakers agree...Nick Taylor might just be the most clutch golfer on the PGA Tour...'Shocked' Serie A side Lazio fires club falconer over penis photos...LeBron James is so good in playoffs that Timberwolves can't catch up even with 9 straight NBA titles...NBA fans are sad after a young Paul George's insane dunk clip resurfaces...Damian Lillard hints at NBA retirement with cryptic response...The great Ridley Scott interview...
Who's biggest remaining Super Bowl threat as top seeds enter fray?
NFL Mock Draft Consensus 5.0: Deshaun Watson's injury impact
How departures of star pass-catchers may impact Texas QB Arch Manning
Browns naming Tommy Rees offensive coordinator a step in the right direction
Coaches' transfer portal proposal a step in the right direction, but needs more work
Ravens legend Ed Reed named offensive coordinator at son's Georgia high school
NBA fans react to Raptors making a young fan remove Steph Curry jersey
Arsenal's unbelievable injury troubles somehow continue to get worse
Amazon reportedly ‘closing in’ on Kevin Harlan for NBA coverage
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes will crown one winner, many potential losers
An NBA team is 'determined' to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Richest sports team owners in America has eccentric owner leading the way
Eagles fan banned for verbally assaulting Packers fan during NFL playoff game
