NBA fans react to Raptors making a young fan remove Steph Curry jersey
The Golden State Warriors recently locked horns with the Toronto Raptors in the 2024-25 NBA season. Despite the Raptors being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, they managed to get the better of the Dubs.
Stephen Curry added 26 points in 35 minutes of playing time. However, the Baby-Faced Assassin was unable to save the Warriors from a 104-101 defeat vs. the Raptors.
Speaking of Curry, an instance from the game went viral when a young fan wearing his jersey was invited to a pre-game event on the court.
However, as soon as the fan was on the Raptors court, he was was captured taking off his Steph Curry jersey.
At the time of writing, the video has already amassed more than 500K views on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here's how the NBA community reacted to the viral clip on social media.
"I hope Curry signed it and gave the kid his shoes after the game," a fan wrote.
"No wonder Raptors are poverty," one fan called out the franchise.
"The kid was just wearing the jersey of his idol, no need to ask him to take it off IMO," another fan wrote.
Now, there is a very good chance that the kid wasn't forced and the video has been taken out of context. But at first glance, it looks like a cheap move by the Raptors.
If the video goes further viral, there is a possibility that the Raptors will control the damage by providing an official statement on the incident.
