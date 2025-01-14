NBA fans are sad after a young Paul George's insane dunk clip resurfaces
Today, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has become a punching bag for the NBA community due to his inability to be consistent on the court. Be it due to injuries or poor performance on the court, George tends to find a place in negative headlines.
However, that wasn't always the case. In fact, there was a time when George was one of the most beloved stars in the league.
RELATED: Paul George claims he was 'bored' after playing an unexpected new role for the 76ers
Yes, we are talking about the time when George used to dawn the jersey of the Indiana Pacers. A key reason behind his popularity among fans was his insane athleticism.
A perfect example of PG13's incredible athleticism made its way to X (formerly known as Twitter). In a viral video, George can be seen dunking over 7'2" Roy Hibbert.
The video has over 9K likes and 750K views on X and NBA fans had various things to say about this version of George.
"If only he didnt broke his foot. If only," a fan wrote.
"I really thought he had the potential to be one of those top 5 guys that can carry a team to the finals," another added.
"Man he's also a huge could’ve been, the fact his best years came after that injury is still insane," one fan pointed out.
"The injury took away a lot!" one more fan shared the same sentiment.
While George no longer has that insane bounce, it's still noteworthy how well he's recovered after literally breaking his leg in one of the most gruesome on-court injuries in NBA history.
RELATED: Shaquille O'Neal takes a shot at Paul George with a sarcastic IG story
The fact that he nearly won the MVP and the DPOY in the 2018-19 season is a testament to his hard work and basketball skills.
Unfortunately, at 34 years old, George is a shell of his previous self and many already believe that his best years are behind him and the 76ers made a huge mistake by signing him.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: The Nets are still hoping to get Giannis
CFB: Carson Beck will disappoint Miami fans
NFL: Ref apologizes to Josh Allen
NFL: Please stop the Monday night playoff games