John Cena says he'll win his last WWE Royal Rumble, and the oddsmakers agree
By Simon Head
He might not have won a singles match in what feels like forever, but WWE legend John Cena plans to make one last run at a WWE title.
Cena has declared that 2025 will be his last as an in-ring WWE competitor, and while he admitted that it would take a “miracle” for him to win a WWE belt again, he knows that there’s one way to fast-track himself to the front of the queue for a shot at WWE gold, and that’s to win the Royal Rumble.
The format of the iconic annual event is a familiar one to longtime wrestling fans. The action begins with two WWE superstars in the ring, with more wrestlers added at regular intervals (usually 90 seconds or two minutes) until all 30 participants have been entered into the match.
Wrestlers are eliminated from the match by being thrown over the top rope to the arena floor, with no pinfalls or submissions involved, with the last superstar standing earning themselves a shot at the WWE title of their choice at that year's WrestleMania.
Cena has declared that he’ll not just enter the 2025 Royal Rumble, he’s said he’s going to win the whole thing, and the oddsmakers seem to agree with him.
In a list of odds compiled from several top sportsbooks by Oddspedia, Cena is the early betting favorite to win the Rumble, at -100, with the oddsmakers buying into the narrative that Cena will get a final big-event success before he bows out of the WWE at the end of the year.
Cena isn’t the only man to declare his intention to win the Rumble. On the January 13 edition of Raw, CM Punk addressed Cena’s statement as he also declared his involvement in the Rumble, which takes place on February 1 in Indianapolis.
He was later interrupted by his heated rival Seth Rollins, who in turn was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, both of whom declared their intention to outlast 29 other superstars and earn their title shot at WrestleMania.
Punk is a +400 chance, while Rollins is a +500 shot. McIntyre, meanwhile, is listed at +2000.
Other notable names who have declared for the Rumble include Roman Reigns (+500) and LA Knight (+3300), while the latest addition to WWE’s Raw roster, Lucha star Penta, is also listed as a +3300 shot. The biggest name on the list, The Rock, is currently a +1100 chance.
2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble odds
John Cena: -100
Seth Rollins: +400
CM Punk: +500
Roman Reigns: +500
The Rock: +1100
Drew McIntyre: +2000
Randy Orton: +2000
Jey Uso: +2000
Brock Lesnar: +2500
LA Knight: +3300
Penta: +3300
Logan Paul: +3300
Gunther: +4000
Odds via Oddspedia
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
