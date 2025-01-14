Nick Taylor might just be the most clutch golfer on the PGA Tour

For a guy with 5 career PGA Tour wins, Nick Taylor has quite the career highlight reel:



—Beats Phil at Pebble Beach

—Makes 72-foot eagle to become first Canadian to win Canadian Open in 59 years

—Makes 5 birdies in 6 holes to win WM Phoenix Open

—Chip-in eagle at 18 to get in… pic.twitter.com/hmsQ5qmuvn