Nick Taylor might just be the most clutch golfer on the PGA Tour
By Matt Reed
Nick Taylor certainly isn't the biggest name competing on the PGA Tour, but the Canadian has established himself one of the best finishers in golf. The 36 year old ranks 29th in the Official World Golf Rankings, a very respectable position as the sport continues to invite in talented players from around the globe.
What's distinguished Taylor from other players though has been his clutch gene, especially over the last 24 months.
Taylor has appeared in five playoffs during that span, and the common theme in all of them has been that he's pulled out some ridiculous shots to either win or extend each ones. He secured wins at the RBC Canadian Open, Waste Management and this past weekend's Sony Open.
Despite only having five career tour wins to his name, Taylor continues to showcase his talent in the biggest of moments. Sunday's final round at the Sony Open was just another reminder of this.
Taylor needed to eagle hole 18 in order to force a playoff with Nicolas Echavarria, and that's exactly what he did after an epic chip in. The Canada star then went on to birdie the 18th again to secure the victory.
