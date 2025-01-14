Coaches' transfer portal proposal a step in the right direction, but needs more work
FBS coaches put forward a proposal to change the transfer portal, unanimously approving it in a vote on Tuesday, according to David Hale of ESPN.
The proposal would limit the transfer window to a 10-day period in January, after the season, bowl games, and Playoff have all concluded. It would get rid of the current schedule, which has a window in December and another one in April.
The new system would absolutely be a boon to coaches, who have been unhappy with the current setup that requires them to make bowl preparations, start transfer portal work, and work on recruiting high school players all at the same time. It's a simple, logical change that benefits teams, coaches and players, and gives everyone an honest chance to assess their team, their needs, and where they'd be best suited for the next year.
But it doesn't go quite far enough. While the coaches' proposal fixes one of the biggest issues with the portal (the compressed, stressful schedule for coaches after a season ends), it can be better.
Give players the chance to move again after spring practice. Let them get the lay of the land, and if things aren't a good fit, or they've found themselves further down the depth chart than they expected, let them find greener pastures elsewhere. It gives everyone the chance to assess their rosters, make changes and bolster places where they need it, and gives players a chance to move to better situations.
No one is saying that the current system works; it puts undue strain on everyone, and can keep teams out of the bowl games they've worked so hard to get to this season ( just ask Marshall how that goes).
This way, it gives teams a chance to keep players after a coach leaves, incentivizes players to play in bowl games, and figure out what they need to do in the portal. It also allows teams to get the lay of the land in the spring and make changes where they need to. You have the time to get your NIL and payment budget in order, to figure out what you can pay and to who, and whether you need to go do some
Moving the early window after the season, but keeping the spring window is the ultimate win-win for everyone, and if the NCAA is smart, they'll make the common sense changes for the good of the sport.
