LeBron James is so good in playoffs that Timberwolves can't catch up even with 9 straight NBA titles

LeBron James is currently playing the 22nd season of his NBA career. Even though he's carrying so many years of mileage, James remains one of the top players in the league right now.
James, who recently turned 40 years old, continues to break records during the twilight years of his NBA career. While most fans are amazed by looking at James' achievements in the regular season, they are left utterly speechless when LBJ's playoff accomplishments are talked about.
Over the years, many have tried to diminish his accomplishments in the postseason because of his 4-6 record in the NBA Finals.
However, X (formerly known as Twitter) user Josh Eberly recently brought up James' rather less-talked-about achievement in the playoffs, his playoff series wins tally. Eberly puts things into perspective by using the example of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Let me paint a picture… I understand that the NBA ring count is important, I do," Eberley tweeted. "However, the Timberwolves could win the next NINE championships in a row and that franchise would still have won FEWER playoff series all-time than LeBron James."
No, this is not a lie. Let's do the math for the X user's claims.
Right now, the Timberwolves have a grand total of four playoff series wins under their belt. Assuming they win the next nine NBA Championships, they will win 36 playoff series during the process. It will take their total tally to 40 playoff series wins.
Sounds amazing, right? Well, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has 41 playoff series to his name. So, as the X user claimed, even if the T-Wolves go on a rampage and win nine straight chips, they would still be behind the King in total playoff series wins.
