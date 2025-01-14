Richest sports team owners in America has eccentric owner leading the way
By Tyler Reed
Sports are a way of life in American culture. The most-watched event in America every year is the Super Bowl.
If a lot of eyes are on the product, that means a lot of money is moving. With that, the richest people in our country find their way into owning a sports team.
Most owners stay out of the spotlight when it comes to their team; however, some are too enthusiastic to not be in the forefront.
The list of richest owners in American sports may have some names that you are familiar with.
Here are top five richest owners:
1. Steve Ballmer - Los Angeles Clippers - $125.3 billion
2. Rob Walton & Family - Denver Broncos - $109.1 billion
3. Miriam Adelson - Dallas Mavericks - $34 billion
4. Daniel Gilbert - Cleveland Cavaliers $21.3 billion
4. Steve Cohen - $21.3 billion
4. David Tepper - Carolina Panthers & Carolina FC - $21.3 billion
According to Forbes, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer clears the way, as Ballmer is worth an estimated $125.3 billion.
Ballmer earned his cash when he was the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. In 2014, Ballmer purchased the Clippers, and the rest was history.
