Arsenal's unbelievable injury troubles somehow continue to get worse
By Matt Reed
Arsenal are only six points back from Premier League leaders Liverpool at the halfway point of the season, but Mikel Arteta's side will have to battle some serious adversity if they want to finally break through and win England's top flight.
There hasn't been a shortage of injury news for the Gunners in recent weeks, between Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri each being crucial losses for the side's attack. To make matters worse, add Gabriel Jesus to that list, with many reports coming out of England suggesting the Brazilian star has likely suffered a severe knee injury.
The fact of the matter is Arteta's attacking options are running extremely thin at a crucial stage of the season. That could force the club to be a bit more desperate this month as the transfer market draws closer to an end.
Even if Saka returns to the squad early next month, the Gunners will still be without a quality no. 9 option to lead their attack, which could lead to the club resorting to the struggling Kai Havertz as a longer-term solution.
In many ways the timing of Arsenal's troubles couldn't be worse with the Premier League more open than in previous seasons.
Manchester City have struggled mightily with their own injury problems and have fallen well out of reach of the title. Meanwhile, clubs like Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle are still a bit from competing for the league, which really presented an opportunity for the Gunners.
Perhaps there's still a chance Arteta and Co. can turn things around if they swing big in January's market, but integrating new players into the squad is always a tough task.
