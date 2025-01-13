Giannis Antetokounmpo suitor remains 'determined' to trade for Bucks star
By Joe Lago
If Giannis Antetokounmpo ever became available on the trade market, he would have no shortage of suitors. The Milwaukee Bucks would field inquiries from the other 29 NBA teams about acquiring the two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star.
During the Bucks' listless 3-8 start to the season, vultures were set to pounce on the panic in Milwaukee. The team has since rebounded from those struggles with a 17-9 stretch, and it currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-17, just one game behind the fourth-place Orlando Magic.
Talk of the Giannis era ending in Milwaukee has died down, but one team remains focused on Antetokounmpo as the center of its master plan for the future.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, talk in league circles continues to pinpoint the Brooklyn Nets as the most hopeful team to land Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade down the road.
Writes Stein: "The scenario repeatedly cited in conversation with rival teams always winds up in the same place: The Nets have long been described and continue to be painted as a team determined to be in position to trade for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo someday."
The Nets have the draft assets to entice the Bucks into a blockbuster trade. Also, despite having the salary-cap space, Brooklyn is not expected to spend it on a superstar in free agency this summer.
The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo, who turned 30 last month, is under contract for two more seasons at $54.1 million (2025-26) and $58.5 million (2026-27) with a player option for 2027-28 at $62.8 million.
General manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai are happy to play the long game. And the ultimate prize for their patience is the 6-foot-11, two-way unicorn who still thrives as one of the world's best hoopers.
