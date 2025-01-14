List of most valuable college athletic programs has some familiar names
By Tyler Reed
The college football season will end on January 20th, when the Ohio State Buckeyes meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship.
This season was the first season that the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams. The obvious reason that happened is due to the financial gain from adding more teams.
RELATED: College Football Playoff 2025: Previewing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in national title game
Money is the root cause of anything that a sports league does; the NCAA is no different. Some of the top programs in the league are also cashing in on college sports popularity.
According to CNBC, here are the most valuable programs in college sports:
1. Ohio State - $1.32 billion
2. Texas - $1.28 billion
3. Texas A&M - $1.26 billion
4. Michigan - $1.06 billion
5. Alabama - $978 million
It should be no surprise to see the names of Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, or Alabama at the top of this list.
All of these teams have one thing in common, and that's that they are all college football powerhouses. Well, almost all. Texas A&M still believes it is one of the big dogs.
No matter where anyone sees themselves on the totem pole of college football, one thing is for certain: the cash is flowing like a chocolate fountain at a Golden Corral.
