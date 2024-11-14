Roundup: Wemby, Jon Gruden and Week 11 in the NFL
By Evan Bleier
That happened fast, but Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the Commanders visiting the Eagles in Philly...Let's go...Victor Wembanyama sets NBA record Wednesday night...NFL announcer schedule and pairings for Week 11 of 2024 season...NFL Coverage Map, Week 11: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...Barstool adds football legend Jon Gruden to its team...Nike calls out Jaylen Brown after Giannis goes off...The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will have different boxing rules...LeBron James clears his stance on retirement plans...Insider reveals Lakers have faced "closed doors" in trade negotiations...Anthony Edwards avoids placing blame on coaches after terrible loss to Trail Blazers...All the strange — and lucky — ways the Chiefs have gotten here...Judge approves Diamond Sports Group's plan to emerge from bankruptcy...MLB is taking over another team's broadcasts in 2025...Lindsey Vonn comes out of retirement to rejoin U.S. ski team...Tampa Bay Rays find temporary home for 2025 MLB season..."Roundball Rock" return to NBC surprisingly isn't a slam dunk...Is LeBron James at point guard enough for the Lakers?...Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson won't have a true winner...
Mike Clay's top 20 predicted TD scorers for Week 11 in NFL
Sports media’s migration from X to Bluesky has accelerated post-election
NFL reminds players about political messaging ban after Nick Bosa fine
Inside Aaron Rodgers's complicated relationship with the Jets
Aldi launches new controversial Christmas hot sauce that's sure to divide the nation
NBA rookies who fit the program
Colorado State, Wyoming art museums wager significant pieces on "Border War"
NFL rumors: Caleb Williams benching was discussed by Bears amid rookie struggles
This is hands-down the coolest Airbnb in Colorado
NBA City Edition uniforms: Raptors, Suns lead top looks
The Onion buying InfoWars from Alex Jones, explained
PFT’s Week 11 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
Deion and Shedeur Sanders going to NFL together is an option that could "heat up"
RELATED: Wednesday's Roundup
Good fit, questionable move?
Amazing
He just played for them in 2021...
It's the thought that counts
Getting MVP chants last night — in Brooklyn
That is some scary stuff — although Bryce is playing somewhat better now, maybe
Shooters will now have the same type of place to go as swingers
Friday night might be fun...
...although not necessarily uplifting...
...or light on the wallet for one of the combatants
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Daniel Jones’ messy Giants contract, explained
NBA: What did Stephen Curry yell during the Klay game?!
CBB: Post-Cal, Kentucky looking healthier than Arkansas