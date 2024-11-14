Victor Wembanyama sets NBA record Wednesday night
By Max Weisman
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama etched his name into more NBA history Wednesday night by scoring a career-high 50 points against the Washington Wizards. By hitting the half-century mark, Wemby became the youngest center in NBA history to score 50 points in a game.
Wembanyama shot 18-for-29 including 8-for-16 from three, by far the best three-point shooting performance of his career. Wemby added six rebounds, two assists and three blocks. His 50 points helped lead the Spurs to a 139-130 win over Washington. After struggling from three to begin the season, Wemby has shot 20-of-39 from behind the arc over the last three games, a better than 50% mark.
RELATED: Steph Curry yelled into the camera, so what exactly did he say?
While he is now the youngest center to score 50 points in a single game, Wemby also became the fourth youngest player across all positions to score 50. Brandon Jennings, LeBron James and Devin Booker being the only players to do it younger than the Spurs superstar.
How about some more history? Wembanyama became the tallest player in league history to make eight threes in a single game, also a career high. After opening the season shooting just 22.6% from three, Wemby's last three games has raised that percentage to 34.3%. If this is the Wembanyama the NBA sees when he starts to hit threes, the rest of the league is in trouble.
It's been only 12 games, but the Spurs sit at 6-6 and tied for ninth place in the Western Conference. The Spurs will play the Los Angeles Lakers in their first NBA Cup group play game on Friday at 7:30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Daniel Jones’ messy Giants contract, explained
NBA: What did Stephen Curry yell during the Klay game?!
CBB: Post-Cal, Kentucky looking healthier than Arkansas