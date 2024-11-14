Is LeBron James at point guard enough for the Lakers?
After a 17-point loss at the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 6, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick abandoned his initial plan for this season and took the Lakers back to 2019-20, the penultimate year of his playing career.
The Lakers went 23-10 last season when starting D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Redick told his former ESPN colleague Zach Lowe that the 23-10 unit would be his starting lineup in September.
However, the last time the Lakers won a championship featured James at point guard and Davis at power forward. After the Memphis loss, Redick decided to start taking steps toward mimicking that 2020 squad, benching Russell for Cam Reddish and moving James back to point guard.
Los Angeles played Memphis again on Nov. 13, resulting in James recording his third consecutive triple-double.
The Lakers plan to complete the second half of the 2019-20 throwback as they aim to trade for either Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez — who played for Los Angeles in 2017-18 — or Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.
There's no telling Milwaukee's timetable for trades, but Valanciunas can't be traded until Dec. 15. So, at least for the next month, James at point guard will have to do. But, is that enough for the Lakers?
Seeing as trade partners have been hard to come by for the Lakers recently, Redick is going to have to plan on that being enough.
James is a walking mismatch at point guard, making the six-foot, five-inch Austin Reaves the smallest player in the Lakers' starting lineup.
The Lakers also have one of the worst benches in the NBA, so Russell's starting experience and isolation scoring should be a welcomed addition to that bench. However, the Lakers' biggest fault continues to be their lack of a third option.
Maybe another center masks that problem, especially since the Lakers allow 117.5 points per game on 48% shooting, but there are no guarantees with this Lakers roster in what is the NBA's more competitive conference.
