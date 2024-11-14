NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 11 of 2024 season
Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, November 14, with a primetime NFC East showdown with the Washington Commanders traveling to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington and Philadelphia enter the week as the top two teams in the division, with the Eagles at 7-2 and Commanders at 7-3.
The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium, which has been a disaster for Dallas in 2024.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Week 11 NFL announcer schedule & pairings
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: Nov. 14, Amazon, 8:15 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Nov. 17, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harland, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Nov. 17, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Nov. 17, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker, Tiffany Blackmon
Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots: Nov. 17, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints: Nov. 17, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Nov. 17, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans: Nov. 17, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: Nov. 17, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourthy, AJ Ross
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos: Nov. 17, FOX, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Nov. 17, FOX, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: Nov. 17, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers: Nov. 17, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Nov. 18, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
