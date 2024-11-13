Steph Curry yelled into the camera, so what exactly did he say?
By Joe Lago
Emotions ran high for Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors for the first time.
Tuesday's game had the energy of a playoff showdown, and Steph Curry confirmed just how much it meant after sinking a late 3-pointer and doing his trademark "night night" celebration (albeit prematurely) in a compelling 120-117 Warriors victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
RELATED: Stephen Curry drops a 5-word reaction to Klay Thompson's shimmy
Curry has never been shy about displaying his swagger and celebrating in opponent's faces after burying a clutch shot from deep. However, there was something very different about his actions after making a step-back 28-footer over Mavericks center Dereck Lively.
Curry tugged on his Warriors jersey, pointed to the court and yelled into the TNT baseline camera.
Lip readers on social media debated what exactly Curry screamed into the camera. The consensus is that it had to do with the Golden State legend claiming his court at Chase Center, which is largely regarded as the house that Curry built (with $1.4. billion from Warriors owner Joe Lacob, of course).
One interpretation had Curry profanely declaring ownership of his "house." Curry surprisingly had no clue what he was yelling about.
"I really have no idea. I got to go look at it myself," Curry said in his postgame press conference. "That type of moment with all the angst and all of this raw emotion, I really don't know what I said."
The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, who always has the definitive last word on everything related to Curry's on-court feats, had a much different account of what was said. Thompson believes Curry screamed, "You better stay here! You better stay here!"
While that seems accurate, who is Curry calling to "stay here"? Thompson is already gone. Did he mean himself? The Warriors gave Curry a one-year, $62.6 million extension to his current contract in August, so he isn't going anywhere.
Or maybe Curry's rage was just indecipherable and another example of an elite athlete having so much adrenaline running through them that they don't even know what they're talking about.
Right, Pete Weber?
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Klay Thompson returns to Golden State
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Juan Soto sweepstakes a stress test for baseball’s economics
WNBA: Sabrina x Caitlin coming?!