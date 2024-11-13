Here's what will happen to the Giants if they get rid of Daniel Jones
By Max Weisman
The Daniel Jones era in New York seems to be over following the New York Gants 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Munich, Germany. After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he would evaluate everything about the team, including the quarterback position, during the Giants bye week.
"We're going to spend a lot of time here watching our tape and evaluating things," Daboll said Monday on a Zoom call with reporters. "We'll do that as a coaching staff over the next week here."
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said Tuesday that he wouldn't be surprised if Jones has taken his last snap as a member of the Giants.
So where do the Giants go from here? If indeed Jones has played his last snap as a Giant, here are the Giants' options. If the Giants end up cutting Jones, expect it to happen on or after June 1, 2025. If he's cut after that day, the Giants will take on over $47 million in dead cap space for 2024 and over $22 million for 2025. The reason they would wait until June 1 to cut Jones is because if they cut him before that date, they'll take on over $69 million in dead cap for 2024, and wouldn't able to spread that money out across multiple years.
It's unlikely but if the Giants can find a trade partner for Jones the June 1 date matters as well. If the Giants trade him prior to June 1, they'll take on $33.3 million in dead cap space for this season, but if they trade him after June 1, that number gets spread out to $11.1 million in 2024 and $22.2 million in 2025.
Based on a weak draft class of quarterbacks in 2025, trading Jones wouldn't be impossible for New York, but with the price tag Jones has on the remaining years of his contract, $41.6 million and $58.6 million, it's unlikely a team would make a move for the veteran quarterback.
Of course, this is still speculation as no decision has been made by New York on Jones' future. If New York decides to stick with Jones, the next time we'll see him will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday. If not, backup quarterback Drew Lock would more than likely start in Jones' place.
