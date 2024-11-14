Barstool adds football legend to its team
By Max Weisman
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a new job. Instead of heading back to the NFL, Gruden will be joining the Barstool Sports team. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Gruden will be signing with the entertainment website on a multi-year deal.
Barstool welcomed its newest member with a promotional video of Gruden teaching some of Barstool's personalities, including founder Dave Portnoy, about his famous Spider Y 2 Banana play. It's still unclear what Gruden will be doing at Barstool, but joining its NFL and maybe even College Football team is a good bet.
Gruden hasn't coached in the NFL since 2021 when he resigned as the Raiders' head coach over leaked emails that contained racist and homophobic language. There had been reports, though, that Gruden was trying to get back to the sideline. On Boomer Esiason's WFAN radio show on Wednesday, the former quarterback confirmed the reports that Gruden was itching to coach again.
“I can confirm that he definitely wants to get back in, 100 percent,” Esiason said. “I can also confirm, and I believe this to be true, this is my opinion after speaking to at least two different people that are involved in coaching searches and things of that nature, that there are teams that are interested in him. And if it’s not this year, it’s definitely next year. But he’s coming back, he’s definitely coming back.”
With the news that Gruden will be joining Barstool, a return to the sideline seems like a longshot, at least while he's under contract. For now, fans will get their fix of Gruden from Barstool, and we're still awaiting an announcement from them about Gruden's specific role.
