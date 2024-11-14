NFL Coverage Map, Week 11: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season gets underway on Thursday night with the first of several high-profile matchups on the schedule when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders.
This week, other nationally televised games include a Sunday Night Football meeting between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers and a Monday Night clash in the Lonestar State with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans.
Sunday afternoon game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will go down on CBS in the late slot with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
The Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a bye week.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 11 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 11 Coverage Maps
CBS Early Games
