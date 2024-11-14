Anthony Edwards avoids any blame on coaches post terrible loss vs. Trail Blazers
The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to a 6-6 record in the Western Conference following an unexpected 106-98 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers.
It was the T-Wolves' second straight defeat following an impressive three-game winning streak before that. While many would have blamed their coach for the defeat, Anthony Edwards took responsibility for it.
Ant had a forgettable game vs. the Trail Blazers as he struggled to shoot well throughout the game. He finished the night with 24 points on a 10-25 shooting display including an abysmal 0-9 shooting from beyond the three-point line.
In the postgame interview in the Timberwolves' locker room, Edwards explained what went wrong for the team.
"We got the answers. The coach give us the fu****g answers," Edwards said. "We’re just not doing it as a team. 1 through 15, they give us the answers every fu****g night. Every night, we come in here at 1 o’clock, and they tell us what we need to do to win a game. Somehow, we don’t do it every night. So, we gotta get back up there
It's great to see such leadership from the young star, but the fact remains that the Timberwolves need to get out of this slump.
Considering the level of competition in the Western Conference, even a few bad games can leave a lasting impact in the final standings before the playoffs.
The Timberwolves will have many eyes on them during their 2024 NBA Cup group stage matchup against the Sacramento Kings this Saturday.
