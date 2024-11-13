The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will have different boxing rules
By Joe Lago
Friday night's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight won't be your typical boxing match. It'll be streamed on Netflix (8 p.m. ET) from AT&T Stadium in Arliington, Texas, as part of the company's ambitious foray into live sports, and changes have been made to ensure the safety of the fighters.
For Paul? No, for Tyson.
The fight has been sanctioned as a professional bout, but the rules won't be the same.
Rounds will last two minutes instead of three, and the fight is scheduled for eight rounds. The maximum for men's boxing matches is 12.
While Paul and Tyson won't be wearing headgear, they will be donning 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce gloves for heavyweight bouts. In sparring, the heavier gloves are used to protect fighters.
Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that it was Tyson's decision to have the fight sanctioned as a pro bout.
"It was [Tyson's] choice, not that Jake didn't want to do it [as a sanctioned fight]," Bidarian told Coppinger. "We were bringing Mike Tyson back into the sport, and I believe that it was more meaningful as a pro fight."
What can't be ignored is the recent health issues of Tyson. The 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up in May that postponed the fight and has a history of back problems. The former world heavyweight champion hasn't had a competitive fight in almost 20 years and last boxed in an exhibition four years ago against former pound-for-pound champ Roy Jones Jr.
Tyson still has to pass a pre-fight physical in order for the bout to proceed against the 27-year-old Paul.
"We've done everything we can to create a safe environment for both athletes," Bidarian told Coppinger. "Paul has never been hit by someone like Mike Tyson. So people can say about the danger for Mike Tyson, he's older. What about the danger for Jake Paul, who's never fought at this weight? He's never been in there with a true heavyweight in his career. You could say it to both sides."
