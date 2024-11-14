Nike calls out Jaylen Brown after Giannis goes off
By Max Weisman
After Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 59 points in the Bucks' 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, Nike Basketball poked some fun at Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. If that's a little confusing, here's some clarification. During the Celtics-Bucks game on Sunday, Giannis offered Brown a handshake but then faked him out, pulling his hand back at the last second.
At that point in the game, the Celtics were losing, but they came back and won 113-107. Following the game, Brown told reporters that he thinks "Giannis is a child." Brown said he is instead focused on helping his team win. So when Giannis scored 59, this Nike Basketball post on X is a clear shot at Brown.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama sets NBA record Wednesday night
Brown has existing beef with Nike. He sided with Kyrie Irving when the shoe giant cut ties with him and then when he wasn't chosen for the US Olympic Basketball team this summer, Brown believed it was due to Nike having power on Team USA roster decisions. Brown then started his own shoe line and invested $50 million to grow his brand, adding another competitor to Nike's list. Nike has now shot back at Brown, using Giannis' historic performance as a launching pad.
Giannis scored 59 on 21-of-34 shooting, including 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. He also made 16-of-17 free throws. The 59 points are five short of his career high. According to StatMamba on X, Giannis now has the most 50+ point 10+ rebound games since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976.
Milwaukee has now won two in a row after beginning the season 2-8. They'll look to improve the win streak to three when they play at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Daniel Jones’ messy Giants contract, explained
NBA: What did Stephen Curry yell during the Klay game?!
CBB: Post-Cal, Kentucky looking healthier than Arkansas