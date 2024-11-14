MLB is taking over another team's broadcasts in 2025
Major League Baseball announced Thursday it will take over broadcasts of the Cincinnati Reds in 2025, making them the seventh team to abandon a traditional broadcast partner in favor of a cord-cutter friendly deal with the league.
According to a press release from MLB, the Reds had an average reach of 1.1 million households on Bally Sports Ohio, its RSN home during the 2024 season. With MLB's direct-to-consumer streaming option, Reds games will be able to reach approximately 13.5 million homes across seven states in their region.
It's a win for cord-cutters and a loss for the network that had broadcast Reds games (amid a slate of rebranding and ownership changes) for the last 35 years. Diamond Sports Group, owner of the recently renamed FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, emerged from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing Thursday with six MLB teams still among its partners: the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays.
Last season, MLB negotiated cable and satellite distribution agreements and made direct-to-consumer streaming options available for the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies.
The league previously announced it will add the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians to its broadcasting slate with similar options for fans. Expect details of Reds.TV to be revealed in the weeks or months to come.
"Partnering with Major League Baseball ensures a bright future for our televised game coverage," Phil Castellini, Reds President and CEO, said in a press release. "This collaboration provides fans with unprecedented access to Reds games, including direct-to-consumer streaming with no blackouts, while maintaining traditional cable and satellite TV options. And, having MLB's production expertise and resources behind every Reds game broadcast ensures our fans will have a quality viewing experience."
