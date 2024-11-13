Roundup: NFL QB carousel, Caitlin Clark and Steph Curry had himself a night
By Evan Bleier
Happy Hump Day...Let's go...Stephen Curry drops a 5-word reaction to Klay Thompson's shimmy...When Steph Curry yelled into the camera, what exactly did he say?...Caitlin Clark hits fan with errant tee shot at LPGA pro-am...NFL's quarterback carousel returns to Indianapolis...Daniel Jones is likely done in New York...Here's what will happen to the Giants if they get rid of Daniel Jones...The Juan Soto sweepstakes are a stress test for the economics of MLB...Why the Netflix Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight matters...Ted Turner is alive and well enough to watch the Max documentary about his life before everyone else...NBA fans fume over Joel Embiid's "pathetic" behavior in season debut...Erik Spoelstra admits making "serious mental error" vs. Pistons...Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke at Spurs practice facility...Lakers ripped for going "too far" with Bronny James' G League schedule...Villanova no longer runs the Big 5, which is bad news for Kyle Neptune...The Michael Strahan national anthem controversy shouldn’t make you mad...New F1 rules to cool drivers in extreme heat...Airlines hate "skiplagging" but this man helps travelers pull it off...MLS reportedly investigating Apple match analyst Taylor Twellman over altercation with production assistant...Kentucky shot its way to an upset, Arkansas shot its way out of one
A running list of SI Swimsuit 2025 athletes featured in this year's issue
Juan Soto’s patience is a virtue
College Football Playoff Rankings 2024: Official committee releases Week 12 poll
Homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce burglarized in K.C. area
NCAA president: "There's room" for CBB tournament to expand to 72 or 76 teams
Atlanta Hawks' rising star Dyson Daniels makes history amid breakout season
Tom Brady admits he "screwed up a lot as a parent" and says it "sucks" to be his son
The Winnipeg Jets are off to the best start in NHL history
Art Garfunkel describes tearful reunion with Paul Simon over lunch
How Huy Fong’s sriracha went from hot to not
