LeBron James clears his stance on retirement plans
LeBron James will soon turn 40 years old. Usually, by this time in their careers, most NBA players are either retired or barely play like their prime selves. However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to defy the odds in his 22nd season of his NBA career.
James once again proved that he is still an elite player during the Lakers' recent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished the game with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists in a 128-123 Lakers win.
RELATED: Lakers ripped for going 'too far' with Bronny James' G League schedule
It was James' third straight triple-double as he became the oldest player in NBA history to do so. After seeing LBJ's phenomenal performance, many are finally acknowledging his greatness.
But at the same time, fans are eager to know how long does the LA Lakers star intends to play. Well, James answered the question during the postgame conference.
“I don’t know. I’m not gonna play that much longer. If it’s 1 year, 2 years, whatever the case may be. I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s disrespecting the game," James said.
It's clear that James only intends to play in the NBA unitl he remains a top player in the league. He explained that he has too much respect for the game of basketball to unnecessarily drag out his career.
All things considered, James has at least confirmed that he will return for at least another season after the end of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. He will also hope to win one more ring before he bids farewell to the league.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Daniel Jones’ messy Giants contract, explained
NBA: What did Stephen Curry yell during the Klay game?!
CBB: Post-Cal, Kentucky looking healthier than Arkansas