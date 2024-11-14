Insider reveals Lakers have faced 'closed doors' in trade negotiations
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history. In fact, they are only behind the Boston Celtics in terms of total NBA titles won.
Right now, the Lakers have the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the team on both ends of the court. Despite that, the Purple and Gold have failed to make a mark in the postseason since 2020.
One solution to the Lakers' issue would be to make elite trades. However, it seems as if any players that the team target, their rivals easily swoop in.
Well, as it turns out, NBA expert Dave McMenamin recently revealed that the Lakers are indeed facing."closed doors" in multiple trade conversations.
"Dating back to last season's trade deadline, the Lakers' front office has been met with more closed doors when canvassing the league for trade opportunities, sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote on ESPN. "It's hard to tell whether that is because the Lakers' roster is seen as undesirable by other teams, or because of L.A.'s reluctance to offer future draft picks."
The ESPN insider proposed multiple reasons behind Rob Pelinka and Co. facing difficulties in making trades. Despite that, per McMenamin, Pelinka and the Lakers front office are keen to shop for more frontcourt options on the trade market.
It's directly in order to help Anthony Davis manage his minutes. Davis is having a phenomenal 2024-25 NBA season, where he's even one of the top candidates to win the NBA MVP award.
However, an injury could ruin Davis' amazing season and the front office is aware of what they need to do to ensure their star's fitness.
