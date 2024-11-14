Yankees help division rival solve stadium problem for 2025
By Joe Lago
The Tampa Bay Rays have found a home for the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
While Tropicana Field is repaired from the $57.7 million damage by Hurricane Milton, the Rays announced that they will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the 11,000-seat spring training home of the New York Yankees and the stadium for the Yankees' Single-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons.
“It is singularly the best opportunity for our fans to experience 81 games of major league Rays baseball,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg told the Associated Press. “As difficult as it is to get any of these stadiums up to major league standards, it was the least difficult. You’re going to see Major League Baseball in a small environment.”
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in the Rays release that "rivalry and competition take a back seat to doing what’s right for our community."
The Yankees will be compensated for allowing their American League East rival to use their Florida facilities. New York will receive about $15 million in revenue, which won't come from the Rays but other sources, according to the AP.
The Rays' search for a temporary home had them considering locations outside the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. Steinbrenner Field achieved "Major League Baseball's goals" of keeping the team locally, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.
“This outcome meets Major League Baseball’s goals that Rays fans will see their team play next season in their home market and that their players can remain home without disruption to their families," Manfred said in a news release.
