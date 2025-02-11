Today's Roundup: Super Bowl fallout, Luka takes LA and Cam Newton can't shut up
By Evan Bleier
It's been nearly 48 hours since Philly ended KC's shot at a Chiefspeat, but the dust from the one-sided Super Bowl has still not settled completely...Perhaps by tomorrow...Let's go...Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at Super Bowl 2025 revealed...Sportsbooks boast about record-setting Super Bowl 2025 betting: ‘Great result for us’...Super Bowl viewership record set in Eagles' blowout win over Chiefs...The Eagles offense did something no NFL team has accomplished in over 50 years..Jalen Hurts defies the odds as the Eagles lose yet another offensive coordinator...Jason Kelce has podcast delete Eagles congratulatory post with pictures of him: 'I didn't win'...Serena Williams’ Super Bowl appearance with Kendrick Lamar ends a Drake tennis culture feud...LeBron James' NSFW pre-game message for Luka Doncic: 'Fit the f**k out'...LA Lakers fans furiously react to Luka Doncic getting brutally elbowed on debut...Luka Doncic appreciates LeBron James' kind gesture before Lakers debut...Travis Hunter stunned by Cam Newton's cringe comments about ex-teammates...Steve Smith fires back at Cam Newton over ‘losers’ comments...Former Panthers lineman eviscerates Cam Newton for his 'losers' comment...LaMelo Ball takes shot at the NBA over Trae Young's All-Star selection with an NSFW IG story...Mavericks won't quell fan dissent by ejecting fans for Nico Harrison criticism over Luka Doncic trade...Brandon Ingram's contract extension cements Raptors' status as one of NBA's most fun teams...
