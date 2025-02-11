LA Lakers fans furiously react to Luka Doncic getting brutally elbowed on debut
The Laker Nation had the calendar marked for Luka Doncic's debut as it was evident from the grand reception that the organization's newest star received from fans at the Crypto.com Arena.
Doncic has been sidelined for more than a month due to a left calf strain he suffered during the NBA Christmas Day.
Keeping that in mind, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick put Doncic on a minutes restriction in his debut against the Utah Jazz.
As a result, Doncic played just 24 minutes for the Purple and Gold, but the 25-year-old superstar gave Lakers fans a mini-heart attack during the third quarter.
Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier ran into traffic trying to create space to finish the play inside the paint. During the process, Collier landed a brutal elbow on Doncic's face, as apparent from the below-attached video by SportsCenter on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Considering Doncic had just returned from a serious injury, LA Lakers fans became worried about their newest star and had a plethora of reactions below the clip.
"Trying to take Luka out," one fan angrily tweeted.
"Isaiah must be a Mavs fan," another added.
"Yeah, that don't feel good," a fan wrote.
"That has to hurt. Damn," another shared the same sentiment.
So far, the Lakers haven't made any major announcement about Doncic suffering a injury from the play. Either way, the play could have very easily ruined Doncic's debut night had he suffered a broken nose or a similar injury.
Instead, Doncic finished his Lakers debut with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists to his name while helping the Lakers improve their record to 32-19 for the season.
